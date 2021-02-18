Keith Clemons scored 16 points as No. 22 Loyola Chicago used a key 8-0 second-half run to rally, and then hold on, for a 54-52 home win over Valparaiso on Wednesday night.
Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the league-leading Ramblers (19-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who rebounded from a weekend loss at Drake that ended their 11-game winning streak.
Loyola shot just 38.5 percent Wednesday but pulled through when needed to avoid the upset and extend its home winning streak to 20 games.
Valparaiso (8-15, 5-9), which shot 47.6 percent, led 29-26 at halftime, but 3-pointers from Braden Norris and Clemons put Loyola ahead 32-31. However, the visitors would not be held down and regained the lead in what would begin a back-and-forth stretch. Zion Morgan led Valpo with 15 points.
No. 17 Southern California 89, Arizona State 71
Sophomore Isaiah Mobley recorded 12 rebounds and a career-high 20 points, his brother Evan Mobley finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and the Trojans overwhelmed the Sun Devils in the second half en route to a victory in Los Angeles.
Southern California (18-3, 12-2 Pac-12) ran their winning streak to seven games. The Trojans have won 13 of their past 14 games.
Arizona State (7-10, 4-7) got 30 points from Pac-12 leading scorer Remy Martin, who shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range.
No. 19 Tennessee 93, South Carolina 73
Victor Bailey Jr. hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points, and the Volunteers used a strong shooting night to beat the Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn.
John Fulkerson added a season-high 19 points and Jaden Springer scored 16 for Tennessee (15-5, 8-5 Southeastern Conference), which shot 54.2 percent.
AJ Lawson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for South Carolina (5-10, 3-8), which has lost four in a row for the first time since December 2018. Keyshawn Bryant and TJ Moss each scored 15 for the Gamecocks.
No. 23 Kansas 59, Kansas State 41
Marcus Garrett scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Jayhawks to a low-scoring win over the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kan.
It was the fifth straight win in the series for Kansas (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) and 13th in the past 14 meetings. It was the lowest-scoring game in the series since Feb. 18, 1981, when Kansas won 51-49. Jalen Wilson had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks, who extended their winning streak to four games.
The Wildcats (5-18, 1-13 Big 12) lost their 13th straight game, extending the longest single-season skid in school history. DaJuan Gordon led Kansas State with 12 points, but none of his teammates had more than six points.
--Field Level Media
