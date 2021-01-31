Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.