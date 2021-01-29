David McCormack scored 15 points to help Kansas overcome a sluggish start Thursday night as the No. 15 Jayhawks tripped TCU 59-51 at Lawrence, Kan.
The Jayhawks (11-5, 5-4 Big 12) halted a three-game losing streak despite trailing 19-18 at halftime, the first time they netted fewer than 20 first-half points since 2002 against Oklahoma.
McCormack, a junior who scored 20 points in a win at TCU earlier this month, canned the first 3-pointer of his career with 4:06 left to give Kansas a 50-43 lead. He scored 11 in the second half as the Jayhawks battled back after trailing for more than 21 minutes of the game.
TCU (9-6, 2-5), playing its first game in 16 days following three postponements, regained the services of coach Jamie Dixon, who had not been with the team for several days after contracting COVID-19 last week. Mike Miles led the Horned Frogs with 18 points.
No. 1 Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62
Drew Timme recorded 21 points and seven rebounds to help the Bulldogs remain unbeaten with a victory over the Toreros in San Diego.
Corey Kispert added 19 points and eight rebounds and Jalen Suggs added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (16-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference). Andrew Nembhard registered a season-high 10 assists for Gonzaga, which overcame a slow start.
Finn Sullivan made four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting for San Diego (2-7, 1-4), which lost for the fifth time in the past six games.
No. 6 Houston 83, Tulane 60
Sophomore Cameron Tyson scored a career-high 31 points off the bench as the Cougars rolled to their seventh consecutive victory, routing the Green Wave in New Orleans.
The Cougars (14-1, 9-1 American Athletic Conference) made 13 of 32 3-point attempts. The Green Wave (6-5, 1-5) missed all 13 of their long-range shots before halftime and finished 4 of 23 from beyond the arc.
Tramon Mark added 16 points and Justin Gorham grabbed 15 rebounds for Houston, which defeated the visiting Green Wave 71-50 on Jan. 9. The Cougars never trailed despite playing without leading scorer Quentin Grimes, who hurt an ankle in practice. Jordan Walker paced Tulane with 16 points.
--Field Level Media
