Michael Devoe scored 22 points to lead three Georgia Tech players with 20-plus as the Yellow Jackets defeated No. 20 Clemson 83-65 on Wednesday in Atlanta.
It was the Yellow Jackets' first game since Jan. 3. Georgia Tech's past four games had been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing on behalf of the Yellow Jackets or their opponent.
Moses Wright and Jordan Usher each scored 21 points for Georgia Tech (7-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Clemson (9-3, 3-3) took a second consecutive loss for the first time this season despite getting 19 points from Aamir Simms and 14 points from Clyde Trapp.
No. 8 Houston 86, Tulsa 59
Marcus Sasser scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Cougars to a convincing home win over the Golden Hurricane.
Quentin Grimes added 18 points for the Cougars (12-1, 7-1 AAC), who won their fifth straight game. Sasser went 6-for-12 from 3-point range and Grimes was 4 of 8 from behind the 3-point line for Houston, which outrebounded Tulsa 52-24.
Brandon Rachal scored 18 points and Keshawn Williams added 10 points in defeat for Tulsa (8-5, 5-3), which lost for the second time in three games.
No. 10 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52
Tyler Wahl scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting, D'Mitrik Trice contributed 12 points and a team-high four assists, and the Badgers cruised to a win over the Wildcats in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) improved to 10-1 on its home court. The Badgers moved within one game of No. 7 Michigan for first place in the conference. Wisconsin won for the fourth time in its past five games.
Chase Audige led the Wildcats with 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Miller Kopp added 10 points for Northwestern (6-7, 3-6), which lost its sixth game in a row.
Providence 74, No. 11 Creighton 70
Senior Nate Watson scored a career-high 29 points and David Duke hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute as the Friars snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Bluejays in Omaha, Neb.
Freshman Alyn Breed added a career-best 15 points for the Friars (8-6, 4-4 Big East) and Duke scored 12. Jimmy Nichols Jr. chipped in 10, helping Providence hold off a late charge from Creighton, which lost its second straight.
Damien Jefferson paced Creighton (10-4, 6-3 Big East) with a career-high 26 points. The Bluejays also got a boost from Marcus Zegarowski, who had 17 points after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.