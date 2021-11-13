Ohio State picked up the commitment of Sonny Styles, the top safety in the 2023 class, on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 Styles is a five-star recruit from Pickerington (Ohio) Central High School and the son of Lorenzo Styles, who played linebacker for the Buckeyes in 1993-94 before a six-year NFL career.

The younger Styles is ranked as the No. 1 safety, the top player in Ohio and the No. 8 overall prospect by the 247Sports composite.

He represents the fifth straight No. 1 prospect from Ohio to commit to the home-state Buckeyes. His brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr., is a freshman wide receiver at Notre Dame.

--Field Level Media

