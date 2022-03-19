Five-star point guard Robert Dillingham, a top-10 recruit in the Class of 2023, decommitted from North Carolina State on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 junior from Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif., is ranked No. 9 overall nationally and No. 1 at his position by the 247Sports composite.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to reopen my college recruitment," he posted on Instagram. "While N.C. State is still an option, I would like to explore all of my options."

Dillingham, a native of Hickory, N.C., verbally committed to the home-state Wolfpack on Dec. 1 after also considering Kansas, Kentucky, LSU and Memphis.

Dillingham led the United States to a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Mexico in August. He was named the tournament MVP after averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 assists.

Under fifth-year coach Kevin Keatts, the Wolfpack (11-21) set a school record for losses this season and missed the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season.

--Field Level Media

