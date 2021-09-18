Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa and pitcher Mike Wright were suspended Saturday for Wright's hitting of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch earlier in the week.
La Russa served his one-game suspension Saturday vs. the Texas Rangers. Wright was suspended for three games but is appealing.
Wright was ejected for plunking Ohtani with two outs in the ninth inning of Chicago's 9-3 loss to the Angels on Thursday. La Russa was ejected for arguing. Wright hit Ohtani in the calf.
--Field Level Media
