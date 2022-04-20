Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a 2 run home run in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) scores a run on a single by third baseman Justin Turner (10) in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) returns to the dugout after a fly ball out to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) in the sixth inning of the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) beats the throw to Atlanta Braves third baseman Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a RBI triple in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) returns to the dugout after he was pulled from the sixth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers by manager Brian Snitker (43) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a RBI triple in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) returns to the dugout after he was pulled from the sixth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers by manager Brian Snitker (43) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) and relief pitcher Mitch White (66) high five left fielder Chris Taylor (3) after the final out of the game in the ninth inning defeating the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) hangs onto the ball as he collides with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) making a catch in foul territory for the final out of the game in the ninth inning off a pop up hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) hangs onto the ball as he collides with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) making a catch in foul territory for the final out of the game in the ninth inning off a pop up hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hugs first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after the final out of the game in the ninth inning defeating the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) hangs onto the ball as he collides with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) making a catch in foul territory for the final out of the game in the ninth inning off a pop up hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) hangs onto the ball as he collides with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) making a catch in foul territory for the final out of the game in the ninth inning off a pop up hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Orlando Arcia (11) looks on in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) talks with catcher Will Smith (16) as they walk back to the dugout after the second inning of the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) gets ready in the dugout before the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in the dugout before the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) heads back to the dugout after hitting a two run home run, scoring right fielder Mookie Betts (50), in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) slides into second on a double in the second inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) makes an out on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Max Muncy (13) in the first inning of the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches in the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) pitches in the second inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) pitches in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a 2 run home run in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a 2 run home run in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) pitches in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Gonsolin worked six scoreless innings and Freddie Freeman hit another home run against his former team as the host Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Wednesday in the rubber game of a three-game series.
The Dodgers won the series.
Gonsolin (1-0) did not allow a hit until the top of the sixth when Atlanta catcher Manny Pina legged out an infield single. That was the only hit he allowed in a season-high six innings. Gonsolin struck out three, walked three and earned his first career win against the Braves.
Gonsolin has allowed only one run in 13 innings over three starts and lowered his ERA to 0.69.
Freeman cracked a two-run homer in the first inning, his second, and has hit safely in eight of 12 games. He went 4-for-11 with two homers in the three-game series.
The losing pitcher was Charlie Morton (1-2). The veteran right-hander pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits, three walks and four strikeouts. He gave up two home runs.
Freeman put the Dodgers on the board with a homer in his first at-bat, a 379-foot two-run shot to right-center field.
Los Angeles added a run in the fifth on a solo homer by Edwin Rios, his first.
The Dodgers tacked on a run in the sixth when Cody Bellinger tripled into the right-field corner, scoring Will Smith, and made it 5-0 in the seventh when Justin Turner drove in a run with a single against reliever Collin McHugh.
Atlanta scored its only run with two outs in the ninth against reliever Mitch White on back-to-back doubles by Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna.
The Braves played without starting third baseman Austin Riley, who was placed on paternity leave to return to Atlanta for the birth of their first child. Travis Demeritte was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett as a replacement, but Orlando Arcia started at third and went 0-for-2 with a walk.
Both teams are off on Thursday and return to play Friday. Los Angeles begins a three-game set in San Diego and Atlanta returns home for a three-game series against Miami.
