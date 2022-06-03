Mookie Betts and Justin Turner drove in runs to help Tony Gonsolin get the better end of a pitchers' duel as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 2-0 victory against the visiting New York Mets on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series between first-place clubs.
Gonsolin improved to 6-0 in 10 starts while lowering his National League-best ERA to 1.59. The right-hander gave up two hits over six scoreless innings, with a walk and five strikeouts. He has not given up more than two earned runs in an outing this season.
The Dodgers' victory came after they were swept in a three-game home series by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Mets finished with three hits against four Dodgers pitchers. Their six-game winning streak came to an end at the start of a 10-game Southern California road trip that also will include series against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels.
Mets starter Taijuan Walker, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, gave up two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings, with one walk and two strikeouts. Walker (3-1) matched Gonsolin with four shutout innings to open the game before giving up runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The Dodgers finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth -- on three consecutive singles, the last by Betts to score Chris Taylor.
Los Angeles made it 2-0 in the sixth when Trea Turner doubled and Justin Turner brought him home on a two-out double. Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to a major-league-best 25 games. He has two hitting streaks of at least 25 games in 103 contests since joining the Dodgers last season.
Brusdar Graterol pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Dodgers. Daniel Hudson tossed a perfect eighth, and Craig Kimbrel earned his 11th save with a perfect ninth.
The Mets fell after consecutive shutout victories at home, when they outscored the Washington Nationals by a combined 15-0.
