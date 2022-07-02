Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger hit home runs while right-hander Tony Gonsolin dominated yet again as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 5-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Friday.
Gonsolin (10-0) continued his push to represent the Dodgers in the All-Star Game later this month at Los Angeles. He gave up one run on four hits in 7 2/3 innings and struck out eight without walking a batter.
Gonsolin lowered his major-league-leading ERA to 1.54 while becoming the first 10-game winner in the National League.
Trent Grisham hit a home run and Blake Snell struck out 12 for the Padres, who lost for the fifth time in their past six games. San Diego has been held to two total runs over the first two games of the series.
The Dodgers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Muncy hit a towering home run down the right field line, his seventh of the season.
Gonsolin kept the Padres off balance outside of doubles by Jurickson Profar in the first and third inning as well as Grisham's home run in the fifth, just inside the right field foul pole and into the second deck. It was Grisham's seventh of the season.
Snell lasted five innings for the Padres, giving up one run on four hits with four walks. He posted his highest strikeout total since he had 13 against the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.
With Snell gone, the Dodgers regained the lead in the sixth when Bellinger hit a home run to right field off right-hander Craig Stammen (1-1). It was Bellinger's 11th of the season and third in his past eight games.
Freddie Freeman added an RBI double for the Dodgers in the seventh inning off Stammen. Los Angeles scored twice in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Bellinger and a groundout by Austin Barnes.
The Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth inning.
The Padres' Manny Machado had a planned day out of the starting lineup, one day after he returned from a sprained left ankle that cost him nine games. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth.
The National League West-leading Dodgers improved to 4-1 against the second-place Padres this season and are 2-0 on a season-high, 11-game homestand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.