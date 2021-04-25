San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham left Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an apparent leg injury.

Pham limped off the field after his first plate appearance of the evening, a groundout to third base. He was replaced by Jorge Mateo, who took his spot in left field.

Pham, 33, is off to a rough start this season. He is batting .169 with no homers and five RBIs in 22 games.

--Field Level Media

