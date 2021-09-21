Jo Lasorda, the widow of legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, died Monday night. She was 91.
She died at her home, according to the Dodgers. No cause of death was given.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers family were saddened to learn of the passing of Jo Lasorda," the Dodgers said in a statement Tuesday. "She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home."
Tommy Lasorda, who died last January at age 93, won two World Series for the Dodgers during his Hall of Fame career.
The couple were married for 70 years.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.