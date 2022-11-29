Tomas Hertl scored two goals and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-0 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
Matt Nieto also scored for the Sharks, who received two assists from Kevin Labanc, while Kaapo Kahkonen (3-5-2) made 28 saves to post his first shutout of the season.
The Sharks won for just the second time in their past seven games, while Montreal ended a two-game winning streak after getting shut out for the second time this season.
Leading 1-0 entering the third period, the Sharks put the game away by scoring twice in a 75-second span early in the period.
Hertl pushed the Sharks' lead to 2-0 when he deflected Labanc's shot past goaltender Jake Allen at the 2:29 mark of the period, with Nick Cicek also assisting on the play.
The Sharks extended their lead to 3-0 when Matt Benning hit Couture cutting between two defenders for a breakaway that Couture finished by sliding the puck in between Allen's legs at the 3:44 mark of the period. Marc-Edouard Vlasic also assisted on Couture's team-leading 13th goal of the season.
Hertl capped the scoring with an empty-net goal off assists from Labanc and Timo Meier with 2:14 remaining.
The Sharks needed just 93 seconds to take the lead in the first period.
Couture slid the puck to Alexander Barabanov, whose wrap-around attempt was stopped by Allen's leg pad, but Nieto pounced on the rebound for a 1-0 advantage.
Allen (6-8-0) made 20 saves for the Canadiens, who went 0-for-6 on the power play and outshot the Sharks 28-24.
The Sharks continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs before visiting the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.
Montreal opens a four-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Thursday before visiting the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks on Monday and the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 6.
