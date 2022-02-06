Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Tom Hoge holds the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Beau Hossler plays his shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Tom Hoge plays his shot on the third hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Andrew Putnam plays his shot on the third hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Troy Merritt plays his shot from the 17th bunker during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Tom Hoge plays his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Tom Hoge walks to the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Tom Hoge reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Tom Hoge prepares to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Tom Hoge plays his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jordan Spieth and Joel Dahmen and Jake Owen walk off the first tee box during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Seamus Power plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Seamus Power prepares to tee off on the first hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jason Day plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Andrew Putnam plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Beau Hossler plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jason Day and Seamus Power walk off the first tee box during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Tom Hoge plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; The championship trophy is on display during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; A flock of seagulls fly off the 18th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from the bunker on the 5th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Brian Harmon tees off during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ryan Armour hits a tee shot during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Chris Kirk hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Luke Donald putts on the 11th green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jordan Spieth lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jordan Spieth lines up a putt on the 15th green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jordan Spieth walks up to the 16th green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jake Owen greets fans as he walks off the 15th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jordan Spieth (L) and Jake Owen (R) walk up the 17th fairway during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jason Day reacts to his putt on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jason Day plays his shot on the first hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Hoge made four birdies on the back nine to pass Jordan Spieth and claim his first PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, Calif.
One of three co-leaders after 54 holes, Hoge rebounded from a double bogey at the par-3 fifth hole to card a 4-under-par 68, landing him at 19-under 268 for the tournament.
That proved two shots better than Spieth, the three-time major winner who spent some time alone in front on the back nine Sunday. A tee shot into the sand led to a costly bogey for Spieth at the par-3 17th as Hoge surged past him. Spieth carded a final-round 69 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Hoge, 32, finally broke through after playing on tour since 2015.
"I've always kind of got myself into position and then just felt a little bit uncomfortable on Sundays out there," Hoge said on the CBS broadcast. "So finally today I felt great the whole day and felt real calm, kind of standing over those putts you need to make down the stretch. It's awesome. You work through so many hard times to be here and to finally pull one off feels incredible."
He rolled his approach at No. 16 to 9 inches away from the pin for a tap-in birdie. That moved him to 18 under to tie Spieth, who was dealing with a sand shot one hole ahead of him.
Spieth's second shot at No. 17 bounced by the cup and stopped 5 feet away, but he blew his par save past the hole and dropped out of the tie with Hoge.
Hoge capitalized at No. 17 by converting a 22-foot, left-to-right putt for birdie to give himself the two-stroke cushion.
"Really I was just trying to get two good looks for birdie on 17 and 18 and still expected Jordan to make a birdie or eagle on 18 coming up the stretch," Hoge said. "Putt was kind of a bonus. You never expect to make that putt, a big swinging downhill putt like that. When I hit it I initially thought it was short, but went right in the middle, it was pretty nice."
Beau Hossler posted a 71 to finish alone in third at 16 under. Troy Merritt (67) and Patrick Cantlay (71) tied for fourth at 15 under. Cantlay birdied three of his first six holes Sunday to tie for the lead, but he faded down the stretch and consecutive bogeys at Nos. 15 and 16 took him out of the running.
Andrew Putnam, who entered Sunday tied atop the leaderboard with Hoge and Hossler, only managed a 1-over 73 to tie for sixth at 14 under with Joel Dahmen (72) and England's Matt Fitzpatrick (68).
