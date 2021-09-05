Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted COVID-19 shortly after his team's Super Bowl celebration in February.
Brady told the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday he tested positive COVID-19 shortly after the Super Bowl 55 championship boat parade. Brady's parents also dealt with COVID last year.
Although Brady's team is 100 percent vaccinated, the 44-year-old quarterback believes this season could be even more challenging than last season.
"I actually think it's going to be play more of a factor this year than last year," Brady told the Times. "Just because of the way what we're doing now, what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans."
--Field Level Media
