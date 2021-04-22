Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't impressed with the new rule approved by NFL owners that relaxes the jersey number limitations for a slew of positions, calling it "dumb" on Thursday.
NFL owners approved the rule change that now allows linebackers to wear any number between 1 and 59, defensive backs between 1 and 49, and defensive linemen any number between 50 and 79 as well as 90 to 99.
"Good luck trying to block the right people now!" Brady posted to Instagram. "Going to make for a lot of bad football!
"Why not let the Lineman wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys...why not wear the same number?...DUMB," Brady posted.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.