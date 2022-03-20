Tom Aspinall defeated Alexander Volkov by submission in the first round of their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in London.

Aspinall (12-2) used a straight armbar on Volkov (34-10) at 3:45 to submit the Russian in the main event.

Aspinall peppered Volkov with elbows at the end, part of landing 35 total strikes in a short amount of time.

Saturday's other winners included Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, Gunnar Nelson, Molly McCann and Ilia Topuria.

--Field Level Media

