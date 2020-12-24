Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Much colder. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Much colder. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.