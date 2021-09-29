Sorry, an error occurred.
The Tennessee Titans could be without wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Brown sustained a hamstring injury in the first quarter of last Sunday's 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He is considered week-to-week, ESPN reported.
It's unclear when Jones was injured, but he was limited to about half the snaps against the Colts. He is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Brown didn't catch a pass before exiting after the first quarter. He has just seven receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown this season.
Last season, Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts) and made the Pro Bowl.
Jones, who joined the Titans in an offseason trade in June, has 12 catches for 204 yards this season.
A seven-time Pro Bowl selection through his first 10 seasons, all with Atlanta, Jones has 860 career receptions for 13,100 yards and 60 touchdowns.
The Titans (2-1) will be vying for their third straight victory when they meet the Jets (0-3) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
