The Tennessee Titans added wide receiver Racey McMath to the reserve/COVID-19 list, which will keep him out of Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

McMath joins six other players, including starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, sidelined by the protocol.

McMath's position coach, Rob Moore, and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling also will miss the game.

It was clear if McMath and the coaches tested positive for the virus or if they were deemed close contacts of someone who did.

Head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the virus last weekend. Special teams coach Craig Aukerman has cleared the protocol and will handle communications with the team in Saturday's preseason finale.

McMath was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana State by the Titans this year.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12 to open the 2021 season.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.