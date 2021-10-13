Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.
Jones suffered the injury in the Titans' Week 3 game against Indianapolis.
Jones, 32, has 12 catches for a team-leading 204 yards this season after joining the Titans in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Falcons in June. He has yet to catch a touchdown pass.
A seven-time Pro Bowl selection through his first 10 seasons with Atlanta, Jones has 860 career receptions for 13,100 yards and 60 touchdowns.
Titans safety Amani Hooker also returned to practice Wednesday, designated by the team for a return from injured reserve. The Titans have three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster.
The Titans (3-2) host the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Monday night.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.