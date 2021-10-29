Sorry, an error occurred.
Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the host Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury.
Jones, 32, had two catches for 38 yards in Tennessee's 27-3 romp over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He has just 17 receptions for 301 yards in five games during his first season with the Titans.
A seven-time Pro Bowl selection with Atlanta, Jones has 865 career receptions for 13,197 yards and 60 touchdowns in 140 career games. The Titans acquired him from the Falcons in April.
A.J. Brown, who has team-leading totals in catches (25) and receiving yards (354), likely will be tasked to pick up the slack for the Titans (5-2).
Field Level Media
