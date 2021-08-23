Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to be ready for Week 1 despite missing practices last week with a right knee injury, ESPN reported Monday.
Brown had cleanup procedures on both knees in January, forcing him to miss OTAs and minicamp.
Brown returned for the start of training camp but hasn't had perfect attendance at practice. He did not participate in joint practices last week with the Tampa Bay Bucs.
He suited up but did not play vs. the Bucs in Saturday's preseason game. Though most of the Titans' offensive starters were held out.
Brown 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Titans, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. He has 122 catches and 19 TDs in his first two seasons in Tennessee.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.