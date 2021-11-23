Sorry, an error occurred.
The Tennessee Titans waived running back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday after just three games with the team.
The seven-time Pro Bowler rushed for just 82 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries for the Titans.
Tennessee added Peterson after losing star back Derrick Henry to a foot injury.
NFL Network reported that it is possible Peterson could return to the Titans.
The 36-year-old Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was league MVP in 2012 when he rushed for a career-high 2,097 yards.
Since his departure from the Vikings, Peterson has played with five organizations over five seasons. His best season during that span came when he rushed for 1,042 yards for Washington in 2018.
Overall, Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,902 rushing yards and fourth with 119 rushing touchdowns.
Among 13 moves announced Tuesday, Tennessee added defensive back Buster Skrine, running back Dontrell Hilliard and outside linebacker John Simon to the active roster.
The Titans placed defensive back Chris Jackson (foot) and receiver Marcus Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve. Johnson is out for the season.
Also, longtime receiver Golden Tate (695 career catches in 11 seasons) was added to the practice squad.
--Field Level Media
