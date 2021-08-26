Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Jon Robinson said Thursday.
Also being added to the list are tight end Geoff Swain and linebacker Justin March-Lillard, leaving the Titans with seven players out because of COVID protocols.
Head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
While Robinson said Tannehill is "feeling fine ... feeling OK," Tannehill could miss as many as 10 days. Matt Barkley and Logan Woodside will take the snaps in practice.
Other Titans on the reserve/COVID list are linebackers Harold Landry and Nick Dzubnar, defensive lineman Anthony Rush and running back Jeremy McNichols. Despite having seven players impacted, the team is about 97 percent vaccinated, Robinson said.
The Titans are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12 to open the 2021 season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.