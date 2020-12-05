The Tennessee Titans suspended rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson for Sunday's game for violating club rules one week after the first-round pick made his debut.
Wilson had already been declared out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. He was added to the injury report and did not practice Thursday or Friday with an illness.
Saturday's suspension is the culmination of a disappointing season for Wilson, who was arrested for a DUI in September and has had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. One came during training camp and the other in September when he was arrested.
The team took Wilson No. 29 overall out of Georgia in this year's draft.
The Titans on Saturday also elevated OL Marshall Newhouse and linebacker Tuzar Skipper as a COVID-19 replacement.
Wilson played just three offensive snaps in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.