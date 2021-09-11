The Tennessee Titans signed kicker Michael Badgley to the active roster and put fellow kicker Sam Ficken on injured reserve Saturday.
Ficken has a groin injury that first appeared on the team injury report on Friday. The Titans signed Badgley, who was released Aug. 31 by the Los Angeles Chargers, the same day.
With the move to injured reserve, Ficken must miss at least the first three games of the season.
Ficken, 28, is in his fifth NFL season and the first with Tennessee. In nine games last season with the New York Jets, Ficken completed 13 of 15 field goal attempts (86.7 percent) with a long of 54 yards and 12 of 15 extra-point tries.
Badgley, 26, lost the kicking competition in Los Angeles to Tristan Vizcaino. In 2021 -- his third season with the Chargers -- he converted 24 of 33 field goal attempts (72.7 percent), his longest being 53 yards. He hit on 36 of 39 extra-point tries.
As insurance, the Titans added veteran kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad. Bullock, 31, has had stops with five teams. Last season, he made 80.8 percent (21 of 26) of his field goal attempts with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Titans host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to open the season.
