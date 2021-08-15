The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder on Sunday.
Yelder, 26, caught 10 passes for 86 yards in 26 games (two starts) with the Chiefs over the past three seasons.
Undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2018, Yelder has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team. Washington released him last month.
The Titans also waived tight end Gabe Holmes and placed linebacker B.J. Bello on injured reserve on Sunday.
Tennessee had just signed Holmes, 30, on Wednesday. He played in 10 games with the Arizona Cardinals from 2017-18 but did not catch a pass.
Bello, 26, suffered in ankle injury in Friday's preseason win against the Atlanta Falcons. He has appeared in 33 NFL games with the Cleveland Browns (2017), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), New York Jets (2019) and Los Angeles Chargers (2020).
--Field Level Media
