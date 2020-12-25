The Tennessee Titans ruled out linebacker Derick Roberson with a hamstring injury for this weekend and activated wide receiver Kalif Raymond from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
The Titans (10-4) play the Packers (11-3) in Green Bay on Sunday night.
Roberson, 25, has nine tackles and one forced fumble in eight games (one start) this season.
Raymond, 26, has gained 667 all-purpose yards in 13 games (three starts). He has returned 23 punts for 208 yards and 15 kickoffs for 275 yards, and has nine catches for 187 yards and one rush for minus-3.
Raymond was placed on the list on Dec. 18 and missed last Sunday's 46-25 win against the Detroit Lions.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.