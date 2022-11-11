Tennessee Titans standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will miss Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury.
Simmons, 25, missed practice all week.
Simmons has 5.5 sacks in eight games this season and 19 in 49 career contests over four seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a career-high 8.5 sacks.
The Titans also ruled out linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and Zach Cunningham (elbow), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and cornerback Josh Thompson (knee).
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a limited practice participant after being fully involved on Thursday. He is listed as questionable and likely to return after missing the past two games.
"He was limited today and we'll see how it goes here the next couple of days," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "... I think he's making progress and feeling better."
Rookie Malik Willis started at quarterback the past two games and passed for a total of 135 yards. He was a combined 11-of-26 passing with an interception and six sacks in the two starts.
Tannehill has thrown for 1,097 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in six games this season.
--Field Level Media
