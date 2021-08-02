Tennessee Titans' first-round pick Caleb Farley passed his physical and has been cleared for a return to practice.
Farley had been on the non-football injury list after undergoing a second back surgery in March.
The Titans took Farley No. 22 overall in this year's draft despite the cornerback opting out of his 2020 season at Virginia Tech due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was first-team All-ACC in 2019.
The Titans also activated offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and running back Jeremy McNichols off the physically unable to perform list.
