Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan confirmed over social media Wednesday that he is being released by the team.
Lewan's podcast Bussin' With The Boys initially broke the news before the three-time Pro Bowl selection chimed in on Twitter.
"I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all," he wrote Wednesday on Twitter.
Lewan, 31, missed most of 2022 with a torn ACL, his second in three seasons. He has played only 20 games since the start of the 2020 regular season.
A first-round pick (11th overall) in 2014, Lewan had a cap hit of $14.841 million for 2023, the final season of a five-year, $80 million deal.
The Titans again own the No. 11 pick in the 2023 draft and could be in the market for Lewan's replacement.
