The Tennessee Titans waived wide receiver Adam Humphries on Thursday, a move that saves the team $4.5 million in cap space.
Humphries had two years left on a $36 million deal he signed with the Titans in 2019. His release leaves $5 million in dead money for this season.
Humphries, 27, played in just seven games (one start) in 2020. Lingering effects from a concussion suffered in Week 8 effectively ended a season that was also cut short with a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was put on injured reserve Dec. 8.
He had 23 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ending his tenure in Tennessee with 60 total catches.
He had 219 catches with nine touchdowns in four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
