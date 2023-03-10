The Tennessee Titans released Pro Bowl center Ben Jones, who was thanked on his way out by head coach Mike Vrabel.
"I want to thank Ben for his time here with the Titans. He embodied a lot of the qualities we talk about when we describe a Titans player," Vrabel said in a team-issued statement Friday.
Jones, 33, started all 12 games he played for the Titans last season. He was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.
Jones has played in 172 career games (151 starts) with the Texans (2012-15) and the Titans since being selected by Houston with a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer is a potential replacement for Jones in Tennessee, although he struggled while playing at left guard last season.
Tennessee also announced a one-year contract extension with long snapper Morgan Cox, a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
--Field Level Media
