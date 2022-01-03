Sorry, an error occurred.
There's a chance the Tennessee Titans could have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry along for their playoff run.
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Henry will do some work Monday and the team will consider whether to activate his window to return from injured reserve.
"We've discussed it. We'll see where it goes," Vrabel told reporters. "We'll probably make a decision mid-week."
Henry, who turns 28 on Tuesday, had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left foot on Nov. 2.
The two-time NFL rushing champion was leading the league with 937 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns at the time of his injury in Week 8.
Tennessee (11-5) currently holds the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Titans can clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a victory Sunday at the Houston Texans (4-12).
--Field Level Media
