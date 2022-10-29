Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The team ruled out Ryan Tannehill for the Week 8 game at Houston after he missed Saturday's walkthrough practice with an illness. He is also dealing with a right ankle sprain.
Willis, a third-round pick out of Liberty, got all the starter's reps in practice this week as the Titans (4-2) prepared for the Texans (1-4-1).
Willis, 23, has played a total of 20 snaps in two games this year, completing one pass for 6 yards and rushing four times for 16 yards.
Tannehill, 34, has started 49 consecutive regular season games stretching back to Week 7 of the 2019 season when he replaced Marcus Mariota.
This season, Tannehill has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in six starts.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.