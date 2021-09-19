Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan is inactive for Sunday's game against the host Seattle Seahawks.

Lewan was not listed on the injury report prior to the game, however multiple media outlets reported he was walking with a limp after getting injured during pregame warmups.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Lewan struggled mightily while attempting to keep Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones in check during last week's season opener. Lewan, in fact, took to social media after the game and thanked Jones "for exposing me. It will only force me to get better."

Lewan, who returned from a torn ACL sustained last season, has started 86 of 91 games since being selected by Tennessee with the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Cameron Batson, linebacker Jayon Brown, cornerback Caleb Farley, tight end Anthony Firkser and linebacker Derick Roberson were also listed as inactive for the Titans.

