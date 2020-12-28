The status of Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski for Tennessee's regular-season finale is uncertain after he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
The designation means that either Gostkowski tested positive for COVID-19 or he was a close contact of someone who did. It's still possible he could be activated in time to play Sunday.
The Titans (10-5) would win the AFC South with a road win over the Houston Texans (4-11) on Sunday. Tennessee also would capture the division title if the Indianapolis Colts (10-5) lose Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars or if both the Titans and Colts tie their games. Other scenarios exist in which Tennessee could advance to the playoffs as a wild card.
Gostkowski, 36, is in his first season with Tennessee after 14 years with the New England Patriots, with whom he won three Super Bowls. He is 18-for-26 on field-goal attempts, a career-low 69.2 percent. He also has missed 2 of 48 extra points this year after going a career-worst 11-for-15 last year.
If Gostkowski is unavailable Sunday, the Titans could turn to Sam Sloman, who is on their practice squad. Sloman, a seventh-round pick of the Rams out of Miami (Ohio) this year, played the first games of the season for Los Angeles. He was successful on 8 of 11 field-goal attempts and 18 of 21 extra-point tries.
--Field Level Media
