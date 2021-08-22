Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Vrabel, 46, said he is quarantining away from the team following getting tested Sunday morning after developing a sore throat. He said he will lean on Titans assistants Jim Haslett and Jim Schwartz -- both former NFL head coaches -- in his absence.
"We'll be fine, we'll figure this thing out," Vrabel said. "I don't think anyone who has been tested this morning has tested positive."
The Titans had a pair of joint practices with the Buccaneers this past week before posting a 34-3 preseason win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Vrabel is entering his fourth season as coach of the Titans. He guided Tennessee to 9-7 records in his first two campaigns before the Titans finished 11-5 in 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.