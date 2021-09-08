With two starting offensive linemen back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Tennessee Titans are on track to be at full strength for the regular-season opener Sunday.
Center Ben Jones and guard Nate Davis were activated on Wednesday and are expected to be available for the Week 1 home date with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Titans experienced an outbreak after joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month that began when head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive on Aug. 22.
The team operated without quarterback Ryan Tannehill for multiple days and a total of 14 members of the team -- 10 players -- were impacted.
