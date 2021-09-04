The Tennessee Titans activated quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Jeremy McNichols from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Both players are now on track to play in the Sept. 12 season opener against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.
Tannehill and McNichols were among a group of Tennessee players who were placed on the list on Aug. 26.
Tannehill, 33, is entering his third season as the Titans' starting signal-caller. He passed for 3,819 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 starts (11-5 record) last season.
McNichols, 25, rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown and caught 12 passes for 55 yards in 16 games during his first season in Nashville in 2020.
--Field Level Media
