Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Friday after passing his physical.
Dupree sustained a torn ACL against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 2 while playing in his sixth NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite the injury, Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans on March 19.
Dupree, 28, recorded 19.5 sacks in his final 27 regular-season games -- and 39.5 in his career -- with the Steelers. He joins a Tennessee defense that had only 19 total sacks last season.
Also on Friday, the Titans activated defensive back Chris Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived offensive lineman Patrick Morris.
