The Tennessee Titans activated kicker Stephen Gostkowski from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Gostkowski, 36, missed the regular-season finale at Houston but is eligible to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection made 18 of 26 field goals and 46 of 48 extra-point attempts in 15 games in 2020, his first season with the Titans after 14 years with the New England Patriots.
The three-time Super Bowl winner is the second-leading scorer in NFL postseason history with 205 points, trailing Adam Vinatieri (238).
Sam Sloman replaced Gostkowski in Week 17 and kicked the game-winning, 37-yard field goal as time expired in a 41-38 victory against the Texans. The clutch kick bounced off the upright and clinched the AFC South title for the Titans.
Also Thursday, Tennessee placed rookie offensive lineman Aaron Brewer on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Undrafted out of Texas State, Brewer has played in 12 games with one start this season.
--Field Level Media
