Time is running out for drivers outside the cut line who are hoping to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway is the penultimate race in the regular season, and it's an excellent opportunity for Kevin Harvick to solidify his position in the playoff grid.
With five victories at the two-mile track, Harvick leads all active drivers. More than that, he has won the last three Cup races there and four of the last five. Harvick's current winning streak includes a sweep of last year's races on consecutive days in August during a schedule re-engineered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford heads a list of no fewer than 16 drivers who could clinch one of the two remaining playoff berths with a victory at Michigan.
That list also includes Tyler Reddick (currently occupying the final playoff spot on points), Austin Dillon (the first driver below the cut line), Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Corey LaJoie and Anthony Alfredo.
In addition, Harvick can clinch a playoff berth if any of the following three circumstances occurs: 1) there's a repeat winner at Michigan; 2) there's a victory by a driver who can't advance to the playoff; 3) Denny Hamlin wins the race.
There's also an outside chance Kyle Larson will clinch the regular-season championship and lock up the 15-point bonus that goes with it. A five-time winner this year, Larson leads second-place Hamlin, who is winless, by 22 points.
If Larson leaves Michigan with at least a 61-point edge over Hamlin, he'll become the fourth Cup driver to win the regular-season title, which was first contested in 2017.
Before Harvick began dominating Michigan, Larson was the pre-eminent driver there. Larson won three straight races at the two-mile track, a string that included a sweep of the 2017 events.
However, the competition package for Cup cars has changed substantially since Larson last won there.
"It's a totally different package -- aero, engine, all that -- compared to when I used to win there, but Hendrick Motorsports has been strong there, and we have been good on all the bigger ovals this year," says Larson, whose three victories at the track are tied for second most among active drivers with Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.
"The draft plays a big role there, so you have to be really patient when you're making moves. As long as we keep executing and being smart like we've been doing all year long, we should have ourselves in position to challenge for another win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.