The Minnesota Timberwolves signed veteran center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract on Monday.

Monroe, 31, has not played in the NBA since the 2019 playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 12 games this season with the G League's Capital City Go-Go, he averaged 10.4 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Over nine NBA seasons, Monroe averaged 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in 632 games (417 starts) with the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Sixers.

The Pistons selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.

As of Monday, Minnesota had five players in the health and safety protocols: Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt.

--Field Level Media

