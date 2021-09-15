The Minnesota Timberwolves re-signed forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Jordan McLaughlin on Wednesday.
Terms of the agreements were not released.
Vanderbilt, 22, set career highs across the board last season with 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 64 games (30 starts).
He owns career averages of 4.1 points and 4.3 boards in 92 games (30 starts) with the Denver Nuggets (2019-20) and Timberwolves.
McLaughlin, 25, wrapped up his second season with the Timberwolves, appearing in 51 games (two starts) in 2020-21. He averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
His career marks include 6.0 points and 3.9 assists in 81 games (four starts).
--Field Level Media
