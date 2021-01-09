Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the lineup on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing six games with a left wrist injury.
Towns suffered the injury on Dec. 27 in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz.
Minnesota lost all six games without Towns after winning its first two games of the season with Towns in the lineup.
Towns, 25, is averaging 19.0 points, 11.5 rebounds 5.0 assists and 3.0 blocked shots per game.
