D'Angelo Russell returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves after a 26-game absence recovering from knee surgery.
Russell is on a strict minutes limit, head coach Chris Finch said, and will come off the bench in Monday's game.
Russell is averaging 19.3 points per game in 20 contests (19 starts). He's in his first full season in Minnesota after getting traded to the T-Wolves from Golden State last season.
Russell has missed 30 games this season and hasn't played since Feb. 8 in Dallas.
--Field Level Media
