Austin Rivers' corner 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining snapped a three-game losing skid for the Minnesota Timberwolves and extended the host Oklahoma City Thunder's swoon to five games in a 112-110 decision on Friday.
The last of Rivers' 20 points extended a one-point Timberwolves lead to four in the closing seconds, capitalizing on a monster defensive play from Anthony Edwards.
Edwards -- who finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota -- blocked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's go-ahead shot attempt with 29.6 seconds remaining.
It was the Timberwolves' second block of the night's leading scorer in the final 1:14. Both came with Minnesota clinging to a one-point lead, as Jaylen Nowell came from behind Gilgeous-Alexander for a swat one possession after Josh Giddey pulled the Thunder to within 108-107.
Giddey's basket at 1:36 -- the last of his 11 points to go with a game-high 13 rebounds -- accounted for the last points either team scored until Rivers' 3-pointer.
Giddey heaved what would have been the game-winner as time-expired from three-quarter court off Edwards' missed free throw, but the shot caromed harmlessly off the top of the backboard.
Minnesota led by as many as 14 points despite playing without Karl-Anthony Towns or D'Angelo Russell.
A 41-25 third quarter pushed Oklahoma City into the lead by the start of the fourth, but an 18-10 Timberwolves advantage over the first seven-plus minutes of the period gave Minnesota the advantage for good. The Thunder endured a drought of 3:38 without a field goal late that proved pivotal.
Naz Reid emerged to lead the Timberwolves with 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds.
Nowell scored 13 points off the bench, and Nathan Knight added 10 points and five rebounds in a reserve role for the Timberwolves.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points. Aaron Wiggins and Eugene Omoruyi each scored 14 points off the bench for Oklahoma City.
