Georgia guard Anthony Edwards was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
“It’s an indescribable feeling. I can’t even describe it,” Edwards said in a live ESPN interview moments after the selection was announced. “My family is emotional. I’m sure when I get off of here I’m going to get emotional.”
Edwards is 6-foot-5, 225 pounds and has drawn body-type and style-of-play comparisons to Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden, though others point to Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler as the closer comparison. Like Butler, Edwards was not a strong perimeter shooter — he made only 29.4 percent from 3-point range last season.
Edwards averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds as a freshman for the Bulldogs, but was dinged in the pre-draft process for several poor shooting performances in his lone season in the Southeastern Conference.
There were also plenty of flashes of star power from Edwards last season, including his 37-point effort against Michigan State in the Maui Invitational.
He is only a few months removed from his 19th birthday and becomes part of a young nucleus.
At No. 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers made the call for former McEachern High School star Issac Okoro, setting up a potential nucleus of Cobb County products, alongside Pebblebrook alum Collin Sexton.
Okoro was the first one-and-done player in Auburn history, averaging 12.9 points per game in the Tigers’ season shortened by the coronavirus.
As the No. 5 overall pick, Okoro became the third-highest drafted Cobb County product, behind only Wheeler products Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Jaylen Brown, who each went No. 3 in 1996 and 2016. Sexton was the No. 6 pick of Cleveland in 2018.
Okoro is also just the second McEachern player to be drafted, following Morris Almond, the No. 25 overall pick of the Utah Jazz in 2007, following a standout career at Rice.
Josh Smith, who played two years at McEachern following his freshman year at Whitefield Academy, was drafted No. 17 by the Atlanta Hawks in 2004 after graduating from Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.
The Hawks followed at No. 6 on Wednesday, drafting Southern California center Onyeka Okongwu. The 6-foot-9 Okongwu averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in his freshman season with the Trojans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.